School district gets input on boundary changes
Comments at Wednesday night's public hearing on local school boundaries didn't focus on the new elementary schools opening this fall.The star of the night was the Spanish dual language immersion program at Middle Canyon Elementary.With the opening of Old Mill Elementary school at Stansbury Park this fall, students from the Benson Gristmill area who ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.
Add your comments below
Tooele Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Room for Rent - ISO Female Roommate
|18 hr
|EmilT
|1
|Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|Ruber
|3
|Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking
|Dec '16
|Groundbreaking
|1
|Girls that are horny (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Blakestadulis
|1
|Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|MizzLezlee
|1
|For w not m horny (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Jorqlip
|1
|Traffic (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Troy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tooele Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC