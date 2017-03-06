Sagers working deal to clarify law on UMC sale

Rep. Doug Sagers, R-Tooele, introduced a bill that would have allowed counties to sell property at less than fair market value in order to meet a significant public interest. Instead of initiating his own bill with less than two weeks left in the 2017 legislative session, Sagers said he has worked with Rep. Stephen Handy, R-Layton, to incorporate language into a bill Handy has already introduced that will accomplish Sagers' objective.

