Sagers working deal to clarify law on...

Sagers working deal to clarify law on UMC sale

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Tooele Transcript Bulletin

Rep. Doug Sagers, R-Tooele, introduced a bill that would have allowed counties to sell property at less than fair market value in order to meet a significant public interest. Instead of initiating his own bill with less than two weeks left in the 2017 legislative session, Sagers said he has worked with Rep. Stephen Handy, R-Layton, to incorporate language into a bill Handy has already introduced that will accomplish Sagers' objective.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tooele Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14) Feb '17 Ruber 3
Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking Dec '16 Groundbreaking 1
Girls that are horny (Jan '16) Jan '16 Blakestadulis 1
News Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15) Dec '15 MizzLezlee 1
For w not m horny (Aug '15) Aug '15 Jorqlip 1
Traffic (Jun '15) Jun '15 Troy 1
Albert Leroy Martinez (Apr '15) Apr '15 Darlene 1
See all Tooele Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tooele Forum Now

Tooele Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tooele Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Tooele, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,866 • Total comments across all topics: 279,380,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC