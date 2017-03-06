Sagers hopes to land electric truck company for county
Rep. Doug Sagers, R-Tooele, is sponsoring a bill that he hopes will help lure the manufacturer of a revolutionary clean fuel commercial truck to Tooele County.House Bill 405, "Hydrogen Fuel Production Incentive," would allow the state of Utah to offer up to $50 million in tax incentives to Nikola Motor Company.Nikola revealed its new zero emission ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.
Add your comments below
Tooele Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|Ruber
|3
|Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking
|Dec '16
|Groundbreaking
|1
|Girls that are horny (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Blakestadulis
|1
|Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|MizzLezlee
|1
|For w not m horny (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Jorqlip
|1
|Traffic (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Troy
|1
|Albert Leroy Martinez (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Darlene
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tooele Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC