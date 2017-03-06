Sagers hopes to land electric truck company for county

Rep. Doug Sagers, R-Tooele, is sponsoring a bill that he hopes will help lure the manufacturer of a revolutionary clean fuel commercial truck to Tooele County.House Bill 405, "Hydrogen Fuel Production Incentive," would allow the state of Utah to offer up to $50 million in tax incentives to Nikola Motor Company.Nikola revealed its new zero emission ... (more)

