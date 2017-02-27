Porn fighters group will make presentation Thursday at GHS

A non-profit organization that fights against pornography is bringing its battle to Tooele County.Fight the New Drug will make a one-time presentation for parents, educators and youth leaders at Grantsville High School's auditorium on Thursday at 7 p.m.Grantsville Junior High and Grantsville High schools' community councils are sponsoring the free ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.