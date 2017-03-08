One dead in Grantsville fire Saturday night
A Grantsville resident is dead after a fire in the Willow Center apartment complex Saturday night, according to Grantsville City police.The fire had fully engulfed the victim's apartment on Apple Street by the time the Grantsville City Fire Department responded, according to Grantsville City Police Officer Alison Peterson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.
Add your comments below
Tooele Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|Ruber
|3
|Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking
|Dec '16
|Groundbreaking
|1
|Girls that are horny (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Blakestadulis
|1
|Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|MizzLezlee
|1
|For w not m horny (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Jorqlip
|1
|Traffic (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Troy
|1
|Albert Leroy Martinez (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Darlene
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tooele Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC