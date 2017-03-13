New top volunteer for Scouts looks to...

New top volunteer for Scouts looks to increase participation

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line

Tooele County has a new top volunteer Scouter.Darwin Cook, of Tooele City, became the chairman of the Deseret Peak District Boy Scouts of America in January 2017.The district covers Tooele County and Wendover, Nevada.

