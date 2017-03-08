New homes added to area's affordable housing offerings

The Tooele County Housing Authority held an open house this week for six new homes built to make home ownership more possible for lower income families.Called CROWN Homes - Credits To Own - the residences are part of a private-public partnership that brings affordable homes to people like Tooele City's Kari Sorensen.Sorensen's life took an ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.