New bonding bill may fund new highway

New bonding bill may fund new highway

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line

A last minute bill to authorize bonding for state transportation projects may fund the Midvalley Highway, according to Tooele County legislators.A Senate committee voted 6-0 Monday morning to advance Senate Bill 277 to the full Senate with a favorable recommendation.SB 277 will authorize the state to bond for up to $1 billion for transportation ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tooele Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14) Feb '17 Ruber 3
Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking Dec '16 Groundbreaking 1
Girls that are horny (Jan '16) Jan '16 Blakestadulis 1
News Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15) Dec '15 MizzLezlee 1
For w not m horny (Aug '15) Aug '15 Jorqlip 1
Traffic (Jun '15) Jun '15 Troy 1
Albert Leroy Martinez (Apr '15) Apr '15 Darlene 1
See all Tooele Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tooele Forum Now

Tooele Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tooele Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tooele, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,127 • Total comments across all topics: 279,386,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC