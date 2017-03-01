Kaden Charles "Russell" Shields
Our beloved son, brother and grandson passed away Feb. 17, 2017, while visiting his favorite place on Earth.Born June 2, 1997, in Bountiful, Utah, to Leslie Russell Shields, Kaden's sweet spirit and smile had an immediate impact on anyone that met him.Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main Street, ... (more)
