In 1992, law enforcement searches for man on FBI's 10 most wanted criminals
The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the last week of March.March 31- April 2, 1992Law enforcement officials were attempting to find a former Tooele resident who was listed as one of the FBI's 10 most wanted ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.
Add your comments below
Tooele Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home Wreckers!!!
|Mar 19
|Scorned WIFE
|1
|Room for Rent - ISO Female Roommate
|Mar 15
|EmilT
|1
|Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|Ruber
|3
|Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking
|Dec '16
|Groundbreaking
|1
|Girls that are horny (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Blakestadulis
|1
|Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|MizzLezlee
|1
|For w not m horny (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Jorqlip
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tooele Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC