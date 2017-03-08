Grantsville woman charged with abuse of 16-month-old child

A Grantsville woman is charged with child abuse in connection to injuries suffered by her 16-month-old child.Sydney E. Beaudoin, 20, is charged with two counts of second-degree felony child abuse-inflict physical injury intentionally.On Feb. 7, the victim was taken to Primary Children's Hospital for a broken elbow and doctors found an additional ... (more)

