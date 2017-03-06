Dunlavy: Rising costs will require fu...

Dunlavy: Rising costs will require future tax hike

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Tooele Transcript Bulletin

Although independent auditors praise Tooele City for good money management, residents can expect a tax increase in the future to help pay for services, the city's mayor says. During his 2017 State of the City address Wednesday night at City Hall, Mayor Patrick Dunlavy said to the city council and audience the day will come when the city "will need additional tax revenue to keep up with our ability to provide services."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tooele Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14) Feb '17 Ruber 3
Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking Dec '16 Groundbreaking 1
Girls that are horny (Jan '16) Jan '16 Blakestadulis 1
News Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15) Dec '15 MizzLezlee 1
For w not m horny (Aug '15) Aug '15 Jorqlip 1
Traffic (Jun '15) Jun '15 Troy 1
Albert Leroy Martinez (Apr '15) Apr '15 Darlene 1
See all Tooele Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tooele Forum Now

Tooele Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tooele Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Tooele, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,866 • Total comments across all topics: 279,380,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC