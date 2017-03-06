Dunlavy: Rising costs will require future tax hike

Although independent auditors praise Tooele City for good money management, residents can expect a tax increase in the future to help pay for services, the city's mayor says. During his 2017 State of the City address Wednesday night at City Hall, Mayor Patrick Dunlavy said to the city council and audience the day will come when the city "will need additional tax revenue to keep up with our ability to provide services."

