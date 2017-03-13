DLI to stay at Middle Canyon one more year
Spanish Dual Language Immersion students at Middle Canyon Elementary School will stay put - for at least one more year.After lengthy discussion during Tuesday night's board meeting, the Tooele County School Board approved a motion with a 5-2 vote that will leave the DLI program at Middle Canyon and not change the school's boundaries for the ... (more)
Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.
