DLI to stay at Middle Canyon one more year

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line

Spanish Dual Language Immersion students at Middle Canyon Elementary School will stay put - for at least one more year.After lengthy discussion during Tuesday night's board meeting, the Tooele County School Board approved a motion with a 5-2 vote that will leave the DLI program at Middle Canyon and not change the school's boundaries for the ... (more)

