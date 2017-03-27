Deseret Peak Complex built to serve c...

Deseret Peak Complex built to serve county residents

Tooele County's Deseret Peak Complex turns 18 years old this summer.When it opened, Tooele County commissioners touted that they had built the 206-acre recreational complex without using property tax.In January, on the heels of the facility's 18th birthday, the Tooele County Commission released an independent consultant's study on the future of the ... (more)

