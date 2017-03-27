Deseret Peak Complex built to serve county residents
Tooele County's Deseret Peak Complex turns 18 years old this summer.When it opened, Tooele County commissioners touted that they had built the 206-acre recreational complex without using property tax.In January, on the heels of the facility's 18th birthday, the Tooele County Commission released an independent consultant's study on the future of the ... (more)
Tooele Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home Wreckers!!!
|Mar 19
|Scorned WIFE
|1
|Room for Rent - ISO Female Roommate
|Mar 15
|EmilT
|1
|Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|Ruber
|3
|Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking
|Dec '16
|Groundbreaking
|1
|Girls that are horny (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Blakestadulis
|1
|Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|MizzLezlee
|1
|For w not m horny (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Jorqlip
|1
