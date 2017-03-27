County still ranks high for obesity

County still ranks high for obesity

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line

Obesity continues to be the biggest health problem faced by Tooele County residents today, a new report says.Diabetes, lack of physical activity, substance abuse and access to health care are also major concerns in the county, according to the Tooele County Community Health Care Assessment, which was released Tuesday night at the Tooele County ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tooele Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Home Wreckers!!! Mar 19 Scorned WIFE 1
Room for Rent - ISO Female Roommate Mar 15 EmilT 1
Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14) Feb '17 Ruber 3
Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking Dec '16 Groundbreaking 1
Girls that are horny (Jan '16) Jan '16 Blakestadulis 1
News Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15) Dec '15 MizzLezlee 1
For w not m horny (Aug '15) Aug '15 Jorqlip 1
See all Tooele Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tooele Forum Now

Tooele Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tooele Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Tooele, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,562 • Total comments across all topics: 279,888,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC