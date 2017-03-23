Aragon murder case on hold for third ...

Aragon murder case on hold for third competency evaluation

The Tooele man charged in the murder of his mother will face a third competency review before it can be determined if he will stand trial.Jesus "Jesse" Aragon, 44, is charged with first-degree felony murder and first-degree felony aggravated burglary.During a March 21 appearance in 3rd District Court, Aragon was scheduled for a continuance on a ... (more)

