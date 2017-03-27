A dog-gone good story

A dog-gone good story

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun Advocate

Malyn Brady of Elmo was happy to get her car back after it was stolen but she was even happier for the return of her dog, Hazel, who was in the back seat when the red PT Cruiser was stolen from Gas N Go in Price on March 18. Malyn, who works at the convenience store, said she parked in back to add air to a tire, and went inside for a drink and a snack, and to check her work schedule. While in the store, a friend phoned to alert her that the vehicle was being driven by someone unknown to them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tooele Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Home Wreckers!!! Mar 19 Scorned WIFE 1
Room for Rent - ISO Female Roommate Mar 15 EmilT 1
Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14) Feb '17 Ruber 3
Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking Dec '16 Groundbreaking 1
Girls that are horny (Jan '16) Jan '16 Blakestadulis 1
News Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15) Dec '15 MizzLezlee 1
For w not m horny (Aug '15) Aug '15 Jorqlip 1
See all Tooele Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tooele Forum Now

Tooele Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tooele Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Tooele, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,789 • Total comments across all topics: 279,880,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC