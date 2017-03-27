A dog-gone good story
Malyn Brady of Elmo was happy to get her car back after it was stolen but she was even happier for the return of her dog, Hazel, who was in the back seat when the red PT Cruiser was stolen from Gas N Go in Price on March 18. Malyn, who works at the convenience store, said she parked in back to add air to a tire, and went inside for a drink and a snack, and to check her work schedule. While in the store, a friend phoned to alert her that the vehicle was being driven by someone unknown to them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Advocate.
Add your comments below
Tooele Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home Wreckers!!!
|Mar 19
|Scorned WIFE
|1
|Room for Rent - ISO Female Roommate
|Mar 15
|EmilT
|1
|Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|Ruber
|3
|Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking
|Dec '16
|Groundbreaking
|1
|Girls that are horny (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Blakestadulis
|1
|Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|MizzLezlee
|1
|For w not m horny (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Jorqlip
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tooele Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC