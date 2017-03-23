725 young scientists compete at annual fair

Maxwell Majersik, from Hawthorne Elementary School, presents his project to judge Rajeev Balasubramonian during the Salt Lake Valley Science and Engineering Fair at the Rice-Eccles Stadium Tower in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Maxwell Majersik, from Hawthorne Elementary School, presents his project to judge Rajeev Balasubramonian during the Salt Lake Valley Science and Engineering Fair at the Rice-Eccles Stadium Tower in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.