Utah warrant connects man with Iowa killing
The body of a Des Moines woman found hidden in her Iowa house had her head "wrapped in duct tape," according to a newly unsealed search warrant affidavit filed in Utah. The affidavit released Monday is tied to the death of Gloria Gary and the arrest of an Iowa man in Tooele County who is now charged with murdering her.
