Utah forecast: Cloudy with a chance o...

Utah forecast: Cloudy with a chance of rain

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 5 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Sunday's partly cloudy skies and mid-50s temps will give way to a 30 percent chance of rain around midnight in the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys, according to the National Weather Service, with overnight lows dropping to around 40. Monday will be breezy with a 60 percent chance of rain and highs in the lower 50s. Monday night will see that rain chance increasing to 70 percent, with lows dropping to the upper 30s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tooele Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14) Feb 3 Ruber 3
Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking Dec '16 Groundbreaking 1
Girls that are horny (Jan '16) Jan '16 Blakestadulis 1
News Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15) Dec '15 MizzLezlee 1
For w not m horny (Aug '15) Aug '15 Jorqlip 1
Traffic (Jun '15) Jun '15 Troy 1
Albert Leroy Martinez (Apr '15) Apr '15 Darlene 1
See all Tooele Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tooele Forum Now

Tooele Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tooele Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Tooele, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,513 • Total comments across all topics: 278,652,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC