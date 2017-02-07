Utah forecast: Cloudy with a chance of rain

Sunday's partly cloudy skies and mid-50s temps will give way to a 30 percent chance of rain around midnight in the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys, according to the National Weather Service, with overnight lows dropping to around 40. Monday will be breezy with a 60 percent chance of rain and highs in the lower 50s. Monday night will see that rain chance increasing to 70 percent, with lows dropping to the upper 30s.

