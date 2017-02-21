Utah forecast: Ahead, a moveable meteorological feast of sun, wind, rain and snow
Northern Utah Februarys are a moveable meteorological feast, when fickle sunshine and windy wintry days chase each other along the Wasatch ridgelines. "When spring came, even the false spring, there were no problems except where to be happiest," Ernest Hemingway wrote of such interludes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tooele Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14)
|Feb 3
|Ruber
|3
|Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking
|Dec '16
|Groundbreaking
|1
|Girls that are horny (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Blakestadulis
|1
|Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|MizzLezlee
|1
|For w not m horny (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Jorqlip
|1
|Traffic (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Troy
|1
|Albert Leroy Martinez (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Darlene
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tooele Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC