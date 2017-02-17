Two new schools prompt look at boundary changes
With two new elementary schools scheduled to open in the fall and winter of 2017, the Tooele County School District is looking at boundary changes for the 2017-18 school year. Old Mill Elementary, in Stansbury Park north of state Route 138, will open in the fall of 2017.
