Tooele restores city building code regarding septic tanks
The Tooele City Council approved an ordinance on Feb. 1 that restores a portion of the city's building code regarding the use of septic tanks within city limits.In 2012 the code required residential or business properties within 300 feet of a city sewer line to connect to the city's wastewater system instead of using septic tanks, privy vaults or ... (more)
