Tooele City police awards its best and brightest officers
The extraordinary efforts of members of the Tooele City Police Department were recognized during the department's annual award banquet Thursday evening.Tooele City Police Chief Ron Kirby thanked the department's employees and their families for making sacrifices for the community they serve during the banquet at Tooele Applied Technical College."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.
Add your comments below
Tooele Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14)
|Feb 3
|Ruber
|3
|Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking
|Dec '16
|Groundbreaking
|1
|Girls that are horny (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Blakestadulis
|1
|Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|MizzLezlee
|1
|For w not m horny (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Jorqlip
|1
|Traffic (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Troy
|1
|Albert Leroy Martinez (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Darlene
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tooele Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC