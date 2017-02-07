Shelves are bare at local food bank

Friday Feb 3

While unemployment remains low in Tooele County, Valley Behavioral Health's Tooele Resource Center and Food Bank are still seeing plenty of customers.Kathy Cordova, shelf stocker and order filler at the food bank, was looking at bare shelves Wednesday afternoon.The shelves held gallon jars of coleslaw dressing, cans of green beans, some crackers, ... (more)

