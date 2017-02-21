Salt Lake man charged with burglary only took flowers
A Salt Lake City man faces a felony charge after he was arrested in connection to a burglary in Tooele City around midnight on Feb. 14.Michael C. Gibson, 41, is charged with second-degree felony burglary and misdemeanor counts of failure to stop at the command of a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief, theft and assault.Tooele City police ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.
