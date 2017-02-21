Sagers introduces resolution on Hill ...

Sagers introduces resolution on Hill for drone facility in Tooele County

One Tooele County legislator is trying to talk NASA into locating a test facility in the county for commercial unmanned aircraft systems commonly known as drones.Rep. Doug Sagers, R-Tooele, has introduced House Concurrent Resolution 21, a non-binding piece of legislation that throws the moral support of the state behind NASA selecting Tooele County ... (more)

