One-policy approach to lure in new bu...

One-policy approach to lure in new business presented to city

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Tooele Transcript Bulletin

The Tooele County Economic Development Committee has a plan that hones incentives and establishes one policy for Tooele, Grantsville and the county to lure businesses to the area, according to an economic development official. Randy Sant, economic development consultant for Tooele City, unveiled an overview of proposed incentives to the Tooele City Council and staff during a work session Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tooele Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14) Feb 3 Ruber 3
Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking Dec '16 Groundbreaking 1
Girls that are horny (Jan '16) Jan '16 Blakestadulis 1
News Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15) Dec '15 MizzLezlee 1
For w not m horny (Aug '15) Aug '15 Jorqlip 1
Traffic (Jun '15) Jun '15 Troy 1
Albert Leroy Martinez (Apr '15) Apr '15 Darlene 1
See all Tooele Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tooele Forum Now

Tooele Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tooele Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tooele, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,590 • Total comments across all topics: 278,938,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC