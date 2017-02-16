One-policy approach to lure in new business presented to city

The Tooele County Economic Development Committee has a plan that hones incentives and establishes one policy for Tooele, Grantsville and the county to lure businesses to the area, according to an economic development official. Randy Sant, economic development consultant for Tooele City, unveiled an overview of proposed incentives to the Tooele City Council and staff during a work session Wednesday.

