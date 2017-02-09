Mary Rae McMurray LaRoque
Mary Rae McMurray LaRoque passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Feb. 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City, Utah, at the age of 83. She was born in Tooele, Utah, on Dec. 18, 1933, to Ray McMurray and Mary McCoy McMurray Hammond, and was the oldest of five girls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tooele Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14)
|Feb 3
|Ruber
|3
|Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking
|Dec '16
|Groundbreaking
|1
|Girls that are horny (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Blakestadulis
|1
|Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|MizzLezlee
|1
|For w not m horny (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Jorqlip
|1
|Traffic (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Troy
|1
|Albert Leroy Martinez (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Darlene
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tooele Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC