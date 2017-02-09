Mary Rae McMurray LaRoque passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Feb. 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City, Utah, at the age of 83. She was born in Tooele, Utah, on Dec. 18, 1933, to Ray McMurray and Mary McCoy McMurray Hammond, and was the oldest of five girls.

