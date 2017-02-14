Inspired by Mom
The famous "Beehive Lady" is coming home. Tooele-born artist Stephanie Deer will be the guest artist for the Tooele Ladies Community Club's Paint Night on Friday at the Tooele Chamber of Commerce, sharing her unique talents and expertise with the local community."
