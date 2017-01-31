How to start?
An appointment council finalized last week the 11-member citizen committee that will conduct a study to determine if Tooele County's three-member commission form of government should continue or be changed.The council wisely chose the maximum number of allowed members to serve on the committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.
Add your comments below
Tooele Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking
|Dec '16
|Groundbreaking
|1
|Girls that are horny (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Blakestadulis
|1
|Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|MizzLezlee
|1
|For w not m horny (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Jorqlip
|1
|Traffic (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Troy
|1
|Albert Leroy Martinez (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Darlene
|1
|sex tonight (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|horny guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tooele Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC