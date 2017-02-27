Gunman shot by Tooele incinerator identified

Authorities on Tuesday identified the man who was shot and killed by police after threatening to blow up a hazardous-waste incineration facility in Tooele County as a U.S. Navy veteran. Barry Michael Zumwalt, 36, of West Valley City, was shot Sunday after allegedly pointing a firearm at a Tooele County sheriff's deputy and a Utah Highway Patrol trooper while inside the fenced perimeter at Clean Harbors.

