Govt' study committee gets busy

1 hr ago Read more: Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line

The citizen committee appointed to study the three-member Tooele County Commission and possibly recommend the top county office be changed to a different form of government held its first public meeting last week.During the two-hour meeting on Wednesday night, the 11-member committee appointed a tentative chairman, established an initial meeting ... (more)

