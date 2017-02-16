Fire department, Dugway's colonel receive awards
Tooele County was well-represented at the first-ever Congressional Patriotism and Service Awards presented by Congressman Chris Stewart during an awards luncheon at the state Capitol Thursday afternoon.The Tooele City Fire Department and Dugway Proving Ground Commander Col.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tooele Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14)
|Feb 3
|Ruber
|3
|Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking
|Dec '16
|Groundbreaking
|1
|Girls that are horny (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Blakestadulis
|1
|Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|MizzLezlee
|1
|For w not m horny (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Jorqlip
|1
|Traffic (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Troy
|1
|Albert Leroy Martinez (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Darlene
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tooele Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC