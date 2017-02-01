Father-to-be who went missing on way ...

Father-to-be who went missing on way to job interview found dead

A Utah man who went missing while on his way to a job interview last week has been found dead, according to police. It appears Johnathan Doerr, 19, of Tooele, left his vehicle after it got stuck in the snow, according to KSTU-TV.

