City approves $557K storm drain proje...

City approves $557K storm drain project for Broadway

Thursday Feb 2

Construction will begin this spring on a storm drain project on Tooele City's Broadway Avenue to alleviate flooding problems.The area involved spans from 400 North to 700 North."

