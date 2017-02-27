Board hears six boundary change proposals for elementary schools
Drawing school boundaries isn't easy, according to JoAnn Coon, Tooele County School District director of elementary education.Coon presented the report of the school district's boundary advisory committee to the school board Tuesday night at the school district office."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tooele Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14)
|Feb 3
|Ruber
|3
|Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking
|Dec '16
|Groundbreaking
|1
|Girls that are horny (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Blakestadulis
|1
|Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|MizzLezlee
|1
|For w not m horny (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Jorqlip
|1
|Traffic (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Troy
|1
|Albert Leroy Martinez (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Darlene
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tooele Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC