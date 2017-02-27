Board hears six boundary change propo...

Board hears six boundary change proposals for elementary schools

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line

Drawing school boundaries isn't easy, according to JoAnn Coon, Tooele County School District director of elementary education.Coon presented the report of the school district's boundary advisory committee to the school board Tuesday night at the school district office."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tooele Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14) Feb 3 Ruber 3
Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking Dec '16 Groundbreaking 1
Girls that are horny (Jan '16) Jan '16 Blakestadulis 1
News Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15) Dec '15 MizzLezlee 1
For w not m horny (Aug '15) Aug '15 Jorqlip 1
Traffic (Jun '15) Jun '15 Troy 1
Albert Leroy Martinez (Apr '15) Apr '15 Darlene 1
See all Tooele Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tooele Forum Now

Tooele Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tooele Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Tooele, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,236 • Total comments across all topics: 279,212,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC