BLM to begin gathering wild horses on Cedar Mountain
The Bureau of Land Management's Salt Lake field office is set to begin removing excess wild horses from the Cedar Mountain Wild Horse Herd Management Area in western Utah on Saturday, weather permitting. Approximately 600 to 700 horses will be rounded up, and of those, 200 to 300 adoptable-age horses will be removed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Tooele Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Birch Family Pharmacy (Sep '14)
|Feb 3
|Ruber
|3
|Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking
|Dec '16
|Groundbreaking
|1
|Girls that are horny (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Blakestadulis
|1
|Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|MizzLezlee
|1
|For w not m horny (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Jorqlip
|1
|Traffic (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Troy
|1
|Albert Leroy Martinez (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Darlene
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tooele Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC