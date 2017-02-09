BLM to begin gathering wild horses on...

BLM to begin gathering wild horses on Cedar Mountain

The Bureau of Land Management's Salt Lake field office is set to begin removing excess wild horses from the Cedar Mountain Wild Horse Herd Management Area in western Utah on Saturday, weather permitting. Approximately 600 to 700 horses will be rounded up, and of those, 200 to 300 adoptable-age horses will be removed.

