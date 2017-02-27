BLM Concludes Cedar Mountain Gather, Removal, PZP Treatment

The Bureau of Land Management Utah's Salt Lake Field Office concluded the gathering and removing of excess wild horses from within and outside the Cedar Mountain Wild Horse Herd Management Area in western Utah on Feb. 21. The BLM gathered 534 horses, of which 306 were permanently removed from the range. The remaining 228 horses were returned to the HMA; this includes 104 mares treated with the fertility control vaccine porcine zona pellucida-22 .

