Utah Motorsports Campus Agrees to Extend Management Agreement, Withdraws from Purchase Negotiations
Tooele Valley-Utah Motorsport Campus, Inc., a subsidiary of the Mitime Group, which operated Utah Motorsports Campus under a facility management agreement with Tooele County during 2016, has notified the Tooele County Board of Commissioners that it will agree to an extension of the existing facility management agreement through December 31, 2017. "We are very excited to complete the agreement to continue managing Utah Motorsports Campus," said UMC General Manager Willem Geyer.
