Utah forecast: Bone-chilling cold for northern Utah before late-weekend 'warming' trend

Bitter, penetrating cold will grip northern Utah in an icicled fist into early Saturday morning, but the rest of the weekend will be downright balmy. Relatively, that is, like if you were a penguin huddled on a windblown, Antarctic icescape: After overnight lows near or below zero, Wasatch Front thermometers will crawl into the upper-20s Saturday afternoon, a heat wave compared to Friday's low- to mid-teens.

