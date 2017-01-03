Utah forecast: A variety of wetness

Utah forecast: A variety of wetness

Utahns woke up Sunday to freezing rain, part of an overnight winter weather advisory that's set to last until around 4 p.m. this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The freezing rain should give way to plain old ordinary rain by Sunday afternoon, so says the service.

