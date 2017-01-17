Utah forecast: A hazy shade of winter
The Salt Lake and Tooele Valleys will see mostly cloudy, hazy skies for the rest of Sunday, with highs reaching around 30, according to the National Weather Service. Your Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is expected to be sunny and hazy, with highs in the upper 20s, followed by Monday night haze and lows near 15. And that's how it will be until Wednesday night, when the service predicts a 40 percent chance of rain, increasing to a 50 percent chance Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Tooele Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking
|Dec 23
|Groundbreaking
|1
|Girls that are horny (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Blakestadulis
|1
|Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|MizzLezlee
|1
|For w not m horny (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Jorqlip
|1
|Traffic (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Troy
|1
|Albert Leroy Martinez (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Darlene
|1
|sex tonight (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|horny guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tooele Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC