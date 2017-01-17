Utah forecast: A hazy shade of winter

Utah forecast: A hazy shade of winter

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 15 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake and Tooele Valleys will see mostly cloudy, hazy skies for the rest of Sunday, with highs reaching around 30, according to the National Weather Service. Your Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is expected to be sunny and hazy, with highs in the upper 20s, followed by Monday night haze and lows near 15. And that's how it will be until Wednesday night, when the service predicts a 40 percent chance of rain, increasing to a 50 percent chance Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tooele Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking Dec 23 Groundbreaking 1
Girls that are horny (Jan '16) Jan '16 Blakestadulis 1
News Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15) Dec '15 MizzLezlee 1
For w not m horny (Aug '15) Aug '15 Jorqlip 1
Traffic (Jun '15) Jun '15 Troy 1
Albert Leroy Martinez (Apr '15) Apr '15 Darlene 1
sex tonight (Feb '15) Feb '15 horny guy 1
See all Tooele Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tooele Forum Now

Tooele Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tooele Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. South Korea
 

Tooele, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,423 • Total comments across all topics: 278,005,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC