Tooele man still missing after missing job interview last week
Johnathan Doerr The family of a missing Tooele man is looking to the community for any sightings or information that could lead to his safe return.Johnathan Doerr, 19, was reported missing after he did not arrive at a job interview last Thursday morning and his family has not heard from him.
