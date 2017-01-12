Tooele man charged for stolen car and weapon possession

A Tooele man is facing felony charges in 3rd District Court in connection with a vehicle theft and weapon possession.Christopher Scott Lewis, 33, is charged with second-degree felony receiving a stolen vehicle and third-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person for the incident, which occurred on Jan. 3.A Tooele County ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.