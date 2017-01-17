Tooele coach resigns amid 'inappropri...

Tooele coach resigns amid 'inappropriate communication' investigation

The head football coach at Tooele High School has resigned amid an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Utah Professional Practices Advisory Commission. Kyle Brady submitted his resignation Friday, and the Tooele School District accepted it in lieu of the investigation, according to district spokeswoman Marie Denson.

