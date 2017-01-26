Three Salt Lake Valley residents face...

Three Salt Lake Valley residents face charges for theft and drugs

A Midvale man is facing felony charges in connection to a vehicle robbery after he was found in possession of a stolen pickup truck and a Salt Lake man faces drug charges from the same incident.A third suspect, a Murray woman, also faces drug charges.Joshua William Corbin, 31, is charged with second-degree felony receive or transfer of a stolen ... (more)

