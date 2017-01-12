Tesoro donates $15,000 to Valley Tooe...

Tesoro donates $15,000 to Valley Tooele Food Bank

19 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Tesoro, an oil and gas refinery based in Salt Lake City, has donated $15,000 to the Valley Tooele Food Bank to help members of the community in need of food and other essentials. Gary Larcenaire, CEO and president of Valley Behavioral Health, accepted the donation during a ceremony Thursday night at the food bank, located at 38 Main.

Tooele, UT

