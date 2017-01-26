Semitrailer's cab destroyed by 'hot and fast' fire in Grantsville
The semitrailer was parked along Burmester Road for about 20 to 30 minutes before catching fire, according to Grantsville City Fire Captain Neil Bell. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin.
