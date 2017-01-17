Resource center looking for help counting area homeless

Valley Behavioral Health's Tooele Resource Center is looking for help counting Tooele County's homeless people.The annual point-in-time count will take place over a three-day period on Jan. 26, 27 and 28.The Tooele Resource Center needs around 50 people to help with the count, according to Ivette Trujillo, Tooele Resource Center team leader.During ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.